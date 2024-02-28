Zimbabwe: Boxers Ready for Mandela Cup

Nkosilathi Sibanda — The Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Steven Masiyambumbi says they were impressed by the local boxers' skills displayed at the national open tournament at the weekend.

The championships, which were held at the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy on Saturday, had 70 bouts and from the fights, a team was selected to represent the country at the Mandela Boxing Cup slated for April in Durban, South Africa.

Masiyambumbi told Zimpapers Sports they were now in the process of assessing the selected team, of which by the end of the week, the ZBF will release the list.

He said this year's national tournament was a success and they were pleased with the displays in the ring. "We are happy to say the event was a success. This year's edition impressed in that the boxers brought in a new dimension and skills. The boxers entertained and gave people the best boxing display. We applaud them for that.

"The team has been selected and by the end of the week, we will release the names. These will make up the team that will take part in the Mandela Boxing Cup in South Africa in April. This year's national tournament counts as one of the best in previous years. This was our first competition of the year. It was one that I will describe as the best when compared to last year," said Masiyambumbi. In the results compiled by ZBF, in the junior category bouts, Brendan Chipunza of Njube Boxing Club beat Sikhanyiso Ngwenya of Victoria Falls Boxing Academy 2-1.

In the junior female bouts, McPride Mathe (Victoria Falls Academy) was the better of Vanessa Konje (Njube) by 2-1.

Tinotenda Bernard (Roygri) won on a split decision against Mercy Mpanza of Victoria Falls.

Marshal Shiri (Zimbabwe National Army HQ1) punched out Wisdom Dude of Shumba Club 2-1. In the final team list from the tournament, names that are likely to feature include Chilemeko Mudenda (Victoria Falls Academy), Cranos Chinembiri (FTP), Lwazi Mpofu (HQ1), Jayden Frank (Young Arts), Ashel Nyani (Roygri), Michael Mathe (Victoria Falls Academy), Tadiwa Kwaramba (Roygri) and Somandla Sibanda (Njube).

Others expected to cut are Tichaona Ruzvidzo (Roygri), Sean Pambeni (Victoria Falls), Mqhele Moyo (Hwange), Vimbaishe Muranda (Shumba), Mandlenkosi Marusenga (Mutonhori), Layton Munyeme (Victoria Falls Academy), Lennox Chigango (Victoria Falls Academy), Sam Bradford and Takudzwa Kimbini of Shaka.

Masiyambumbi said they are keen to have a team of 13 male and 12 female boxers to go for the Mandela Boxing Cup.