Zimbabwe: Reggae World Mourns Morgan Heritage Lead Singer

Kingston. — The reggae world is in mourning following the passing of Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the beloved reggae band Morgan Heritage, at the age of 46.

The sad news was announced by his family on Sunday, leaving fans and fellow musicians shocked and saddened.

In a statement shared on social media, Morgan's family requested privacy during this difficult time and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Peter Anthony Morgan, one of the Trinity members alongside Gramps Morgan and Mr Mojo Morgan, was a pivotal figure in the group, all of whom are children of the late reggae legend Ras Denroy Morgan.

The statement, fused with the essence of love and gratitude, conveyed the family's plea for prayers and privacy during this challenging period of mourning.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today February 23, 2024," the statement expressed, encapsulating the profound loss felt by the Morgan family and the music community.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to social media to express his sorrow, describing Morgan's death as a "colossal loss" for Jamaica and the global reggae community. The singer's contribution to reggae music has left an indelible mark on the industry, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Anthony Morgan, affectionately known as "Peetah," was born into a musical family as the son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan.

Alongside his siblings, he co-founded Morgan Heritage in 1994, a band that would go on to become one of the most influential acts in contemporary reggae music.

The band delivered hits like "Don't Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta)," "Down by the River," and "She's Still Loving Me."

Morgan Heritage's impact on the genre was recognised with numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for their album "Strictly Roots."

The band's unique blend of reggae rhythms and soulful melodies captivated audiences worldwide, earning them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Morgan Heritage has been a staple in the reggae music scene, praised for its vibrant blend of sounds and poignant lyrics.

In addition to his musical talent, Morgan was known for his commitment to storytelling through music, drawing inspiration from the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people. His passion for reggae music transcended borders, with his brother Roy "Gramps" Morgan even venturing into Nashville to introduce reggae to a new audience.

Peter Anthony Morgan leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift generations of reggae fans around the world. His soulful voice and profound lyrics will forever be cherished, ensuring that his spirit lives on through the music he created with Morgan Heritage.

As the reggae community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Peter Anthony Morgan's memory will be honoured through the timeless melodies and messages he shared with the world.

One of his brothers, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, moved to Tennessee, where he aimed to introduce Nashville to reggae.

"If you follow reggae music and country music, it's a lot of storytelling," Morgan told The Associated Press in 2018.

"In reggae we tell the story of people suffering."

The other siblings who helped found the band were Una Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan.

The heartfelt message continued, echoing the sentiment that "Jah comes and saves us from ourselves because love is the only way."

Reflecting on Morgan Heritage's journey, it's evident that their music transcends boundaries, blending elements of reggae with influences from around the globe.

Their latest album, "The Homeland," released in April 2023 features collaborations with artistes fr2om East Africa and beyond, including Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo, Shaggy, Beenie Man, and more, and embodies a spirit of unity and celebration of diversity.

Popular group UB40 posted; "RIP Peetah Morgan. So very sad to hear that Peetah Morgan, talented lead vocalist of Grammy winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, has died of a stroke at the age of 47. Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Morgan Family and friends. Rest easy Peetah, your music lives on." -- Jamaica Observer