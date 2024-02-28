Zimbabwe: Vet Department Reiterates Warning On Illegal Cattle Movements

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has once again reiterated calls for farmers to acquire cattle movement permits before moving them to reduce the spread of diseases and incidences of stock theft.Over 50 cattle have been destroyed this year alone after being moved without the necessary documents, DVS acting deputy director Dr Reverend Spargo has revealed.

Dr Spargo urged members of the public, particularly farmers, to comply with the law by obtaining a movement permit before transporting cattle. This requirement serves to prevent the spread of diseases and combats stock theft.

"To facilitate the process, veterinary movement permits can be obtained from veterinary officers stationed in districts across the country after livestock inspection, branding and updating of stock registers or stock cards. Farmers are also required to obtain police clearance, verifying ownership of the livestock being transported. This two-step documentation process aims to ensure traceability of livestock movement and promote accountability," he said.

He added that, if farmers and traders complied with livestock movement regulations, Zimbabwe would be able to maintain a stable animal health situation where there are no outbreaks of diseases such as foot and mouth.

"The veterinary department works closely with the police to ensure all cattle moving to farms and markets have the necessary permits and are tick-free, as is required by the law.

"And to maintain the integrity of disease control measures, livestock found moving without the necessary documentation are subject to immediate destruction without compensation," he said.

He encouraged the public to report any suspicious movements of livestock to the nearest veterinary office or police station. These reports will assist in investigations and contribute to safeguarding of the national herd.

Dr Spargo added that challenges were also arising in areas where quarantine measures were in place and posed the greatest difficulties as officials work to contain the spread of diseases and maintain biosecurity protocols. The DVS is working diligently to address these challenges to ensure the effective implementation of quarantine measures.

These enforcement actions and advisory services issued by the DVS underscore the importance of adhering to regulations governing livestock movement. By obtaining the required permits and cooperating with authorities, farmers can contribute to the prevention of disease outbreaks, protect their livestock and uphold national animal health standards.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri recently posted on his X (formerly twitter) platform that persistent illegal movements of livestock were posing a substantial threat to disease control efforts.

"Last week, authorities intercepted 14 heads of cattle at Mayo in Manicaland province, leading to the issuance of a destruction order. Adhering to prescribed regulations and procedures is crucial," he said.