Zimbabwe: Vincent Brothers Make Asian Tour Cut

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Zimbabwe professional golfers Scott and Kieran Vincent managed to cut the Asian Tour's International Series Oman at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

The siblings who are part of the LIV Golf were part of the US$2 million purse tournament and their tie for position 18 saw them walking home US$23 600 rich each.

The International Series Oman saw over 160 players taking to the field and it was Kieran who had a bright start but had a difficult finish in the final round.

A former Liberty University graduate had a last round of three-over-par to move out of the top ten which he had maintained going into the last round.

Kieran carded rounds of 69, 71, 69, and 75 for a total of 281 as Scott who had a brilliant start scored rounds of 69, 71, 69, and 71.

The duo was tied with top amateur Zheng Sampson who had rounds of 68, 69, 68, and 76.

Scott and Kieran had a decent start to the 2024 golf season as they have managed to finish well in all three tournaments they have played so far.

The duo finished tied in both the LIV Canada and LIV LAS Vegas and they have managed to finish with below-par scores overall.

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz upstaged Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann to record a convincing victory in the US$2 million purse tournament.

Ortiz, joint leader at the start of the day with Oosthuizen and with a host of big-name players breathing down his neck, showed no fear and shot a seven-under-par 65 to top the leaderboard on 19-under. He beat one of the pre-event favourites Oosthuizen by four, after the South African carded a 69 at Al Mouj Golf, here on the magical Muscat coastline, when the wind was up. Niemann fired a 67 to take third place outright, one stroke further back, in the Asian Tour's second event of the season. The Asian Tour travels to the Southern Hemisphere next week for the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

The NZ$2 million (approximately US$1.24 million) event is being played on the Coronet and Remarkables Course at the Millbrook Resort, in Queenstown from February 29 -- March 3. Australia's Brendan Jones is the defending champion.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Follet-Smith had a good outing at the DP World Tour formerly the European Tour's magical Kenya Open at Muthiaga Golf Club on Sunday.

Follet-Smith was part of the field that took to the and he managed to make the cut and finished at a distant position 56 after the four rounds.

The former Mississippi State University graduate had rounds of 69, 73, 72, and 68 for a total two-under-par overall.