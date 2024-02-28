Zimbabwe: Kuwait Condemns Israel, Praises Zim Relations

Gibson Nyikadzino — The Ambassador of Kuwait last Friday added his country's voice to the growing global condemnation of the ongoing Israeli mass killings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

At an event to mark the 63rd national day of Kuwait in Harare, Mr Salem Shibeeh Hamad al Khaledi said the indiscriminate killing of civilians by the Israeli government was more brutal than what happened in apartheid South Africa.

His country stood in solidarity with Palestine while thanking Zimbabwe for supporting Kuwait's independence through the United Nations following its invasion by Iraq in 1990.

"Zimbabwe called for the liberation of Kuwait and likewise we call for the liberation of the Palestinians. For almost five months the inhumane aggression by Israel continues in the Gaza Strip on our brothers who have been under siege with 30 000 killed and the destruction of 85 percent of houses. This is genocide," he said.

Mr al Khaledi said bombs dropped in the Gaza Strip during Israeli's genocide are five times more destructive than the nuclear bombs dropped by the USA in 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. "What is happening in the Gaza Strip is worse than what happened in South Africa during apartheid. This is a genocide and more brutal than what happened in apartheid South Africa," added Mr Al Khaledi.

Turning of to existing relations between Zimbabwe and Kuwait, Mr al Khaledi said his country will continue supporting infrastructural development initiatives in Zimbabwe through extending concessionary loans.

Chief director of political affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr Pearson Chigiji praised Kuwait for extending several concessionary loans saying Zimbabwe was hopeful for investments in the mining, agriculture and other sectors.

"We invite companies from the State of Kuwait to make investments by taking advantage of the 'Open for Business' mantra and get incentives guaranteed by Zimbabwe.

"There is a lot of scope for win-win cooperation in our bilateral relations and we remain open for business. We can use Kuwait's vast experience in modernising our infrastructure, cooperation in agriculture and tourism," said Mr Chigiji.

Zimbabwe and Kuwait enjoy cordial relations dating back to the early 1990s when the latter established its embassy in Harare in 1992 and Zimbabwe followed suit a few years later.