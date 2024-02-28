South Africa: Twelve Suspects Arrested During Operation Vala Umgodi in Namakwa District

press release

The multi-disciplinary illicit mining operation "Vala Umgodi" by SAPS, SANDF and Department of Home Affairs, arrested 12 suspects for alleged illegal mining and trespassing in Kleinsee on Monday, 26 February 2024.

The police received information regarding two vehicles that were transporting illegal miners.

The team operationalised the information, patrolled around the mining area and spotted the two identified vehicles.

The team apprehended 12 suspects and confiscated two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime. Sieves, spades, chisels, hand hammers and a 20 litre container with diesel was also seized.

The suspects will appear in the Port Nolloth Magistrate's Court soon.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the multi-disciplinary team for promptly following up on information from the public that ensured these arrests and seizures.

Police and community relations are key in fighting illicit mining, hence a call to all communities to rate the police efforts by participating in the "RATE OUR SERVICE" online survey to assist the police in improving services.