Tunisia: President of the Republic Meets Saudi Health Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace with the Saudi Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, to discuss cooperation between the two countries and the common history between them.

The President of the Republic noted the close and excellent relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia in all fields, as demonstrated by the numerous meetings between the two countries' leaders and senior officials.

He expressed Tunisia's keenness to continue strengthening the tradition of consultation and coordination and to provide all appropriate encouragement to facilitate the implementation of projects in the health sector in particular and other sectors in general in Tunisia, in partnership with the Kingdom, according to a statement by the Presidency.

The President of the Republic noted that the firm belief in the values of solidarity, synergy and the pride in the rich common history are a strong incentive to build a better future for the two peoples.

For his part, the Saudi Minister of Health conveyed to the President of the Republic the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and of His Highness the Crown Prince, reaffirming his country's keenness to support Tunisia in the health sector, overcome all obstacles, implement joint projects and enrich the bilateral legal framework in this sector.

The Saudi Minister of Health also praised the Tunisian expertise working in the Kingdom's health sector.