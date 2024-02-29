Zimbabwe: Tahle Wedzinza - Bold or Integrity Over Nama Win?

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Entertainment Editor

Scared, bold or confused!

Or justified, as she might want to have peace and integrity by doing the right thing at the right time.

But why now or is Tahle WeDzinza under pressure to control the damage?

Ironically, the winning video at the just-ended National Art Merit Awards is titled "Damage," by songstress Tahle WeDzinza.

This has been the debate over the musician Tahle WeDzinza after her management released a statement yesterday distancing herself from winning the Best Video category at the NAMA ceremony in Bulawayo.

Barely a week after the controversy surrounding her win, social media was agog, demanding an explanation even from the organisers and the adjudicators on how the video won, yet it was not in the public domain.

First and foremost, should we say Tahle WeDzinza, after the blasting on social media, has chickened out or is scared or wants to maintain good relationships with her fans, friends and other musicians?

Why has she distanced herself from the win?

In fact, why was she quiet when the NAMA released the nomination list before the event?

As a professional, her management was supposed to issue a statement soon after the nomination that they did not submit the video.

Obviously, her director should have told her that he was submitting the video in the so category?

What then does it mean, who owns the video? Tahle WeDzinza or Jonathan Samukange?

For NAMA officials, this past week has been bombarded from all corners to explain why and what happened, which they justified that it deserved to win because it met the criteria.

Nothing new from NAMA though at the moment that can be discussed apart from surprises.

There is a standard rule worldwide on award submission, but sometimes rules are meant to be broken.

With Tahle WeDzinza distancing herself from the award, what does that mean to the arts industry?

For some international awards, the award goes to the director, not the artiste, hence the phrasing, "Best Musical Video Director."

So Tahle WeDzinza and Jonathan Samukange are correct, it's just that Nama needs to rephrase the category name and fully explain before submissions flock to their desk.

Her manager Nycredzi Chaya-Du Barah confirmed in a statement that they are distancing themselves from the award because they did not submit it.

In short, they are professional.

"The video was awarded the music video of the year merit. Since that announcement our artiste Tahle We Dzinza has received statements designed to injure and damage her standing as a professional artist and the integrity of her business ethic," said artist manager Nycredzi Chaya-Du Barah.

Barah said the statements made are based on the assumption that Tahle submitted the NAMA application.

"Tahle We Dzinza has always collaborated with other artistes. The application in question was submitted by the film producer Jonathan Samukange in his capacity as a film maker and not by Tahle We Dzinza in her capacity as a musician," said Barah.

"This is not the first time that artistes have approached us to use Tahle's music to show case their skill and craft. The award in essence was awarded to Jonathan Samukange for the direction of the music video.

"This is the reason for those who watched the NAMA's, Jonathan Samukange of DreamHaus received the award in his capacity as a film director as he was the applicant not Tahle We Dzinza."

Barah said the NAMA award is not Tahle's and she never accepted it.

"We would like to thank both National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, who have been extremely helpful and professional in attending to the questions we raised on this award," said Barah. "They explained the NAMA award application processes to us and we are thankful for their transparency and support.

"We also want to thank ZIMURA for their invaluable counsel. Most of all we want to thank all the people who recognized the love that Tahle We Dzinza has for this nation and congratulated her for the most heartfelt and patriotic rendition of the National anthem of our country.

"Tahle We Dzinza remains committed to raising the bar in her craft for God's glory and the celebration of not only Zimbabwean art but African artistry worldwide. She has already brought home 2 international awards through collaborative efforts in film."