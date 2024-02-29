Rwanda: Inside Kigali's Plan to Reduce Informal Settlements to 20%

The City of Kigali estimates that 60 per cent of the population live in informal settlements that are subject to natural risks induced by climate change.

This percentage is expected to be reduced to 20 per cent in 2035.

The city seeks to have 90 per cent of citizens in Kigali having access to decent housing by 2050 whereby even those who rent can do so at affordable prices depending on their financial capacity.

At least 60 per cent of the decent housing will have to be affordable.

The New Times has listed some of the projects that could help end informal settlements in Kigali.

Rwf90 billion to upgrade four unplanned settlements

The City of Kigali in 2023 got $70 million (over Rwf90 billion) funding to upgrade four unplanned settlements namely Mpazi in Nyarugenge District, Gatenga in Kicukiro District, Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu both located in Gasabo District.

The areas will get basic infrastructure such as roads, pedestrian ways, drainages, street lights, electricity, health centres, markets, schools, water and others that are needed to facilitate people's daily businesses.

The approach seeks to upgrade such slums while minimizing recurrent eviction of dwellers.

Rwf77 billion to upgrade three informal settlements

The City of Kigali early this month initiated a €56 million (Rwf77 billion) endeavor to revamp three informal settlements, aiming to enhance living conditions and foster urban sustainability.

The comprehensive upgrading model targets informal settlements in Kinyinya sector, Gasabo District, as well as neighborhoods in Rwezamenyo and Nyakabanda sectors of Nyarugenge District on 230 hectares.

Samuel Dusengiyumva, Mayor of the City of Kigali, said the project secured funding from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union.

The project will construct vital infrastructure such as roads, street lights, water, electricity, and drainage systems, alongside developing markets and other amenities within these settlements.

Rehousing model project

One of the strategies to reduce unplanned settlements is the use of a 'rehousing model.'

The model involves contribution of land from residents, on which the dwelling units are built where, for instance, seven families can contribute their plots of land on which to build units with floors that can house over 20 families.

Officials from the City of Kigali are surveying "the area of Gatsata in Gasabo District and one neighborhood of Muhima in Nyarugenge District" where the upgrading model could be replicated.

Investing in affordable housing

The projects that are in the pipeline could help have 15,000 affordable houses built within six years across the country according to Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA).

Investors have been urged to embrace technologies that can be used to construct houses that are also affordable to low-income earners.

The City of Kigali alone needs to build 18,000 affordable houses per year in order to meet the accommodation demand from its residents.

ADHI Corporate Group, plans to construct 40,000 eco-friendly affordable houses over the next 13 years in Kigali and other parts of the country.

The government is exploring the possibility of directly investing in a social rental housing programme to provide affordable accommodation for individuals earning up to Rwf200,000 per month.

Social rental housing refers to the provision of affordable or subsidized rental housing, offered below market price--generally not exceeding 30 per cent of a tenant's gross income--by entities such as the government.

The government is in the final stages of implementing a 'Rent-To-Own' scheme aimed at providing affordable housing for low-income earners. Investors from India and Austria have expressed keen interest in this innovative model.

The Rent-To-Own initiative is designed to empower low-income workers by offering them the opportunity to rent homes with the ultimate goal of ownership.

Master plan implementation flexible for affordable residential houses

The new master plan introduces a flexible and incremental approach to city development as it seeks to accommodate 3.8 million population in 2050 from the current 1.6 million population.

The new master plan has allowed flexibility in building affordable residential houses.

It will also allow improvement of unplanned settlements without necessarily relocating residents.

Auxiliary residential units are allowed where a house owner can annex other small houses in smart ways that can help low income earners.

Contrary to the previous master plan, the new master plan has allowed flexibility where one building can be used for different purposes.

According to the city, among the proposals, residents who live in slums where they own land can give the land to investors for development.

After completing a building, the investor can give part or unit of the building to the plot provider.

Model villages

The City of Kigali has in the recent past started to relocate some residents from informal settlements to model villages.

One of the projects included the one which relocated households from the high risk Kangondo 1, Kangondo 2 and Kibiraro villages in Remera Sector to the new estate in Busanza, Kicukiro District.

The estate has 1,260 housing units and similar projects are in the offing.

Other model villages include Karama model village in Nyarugenge District, Ayabaraya model village, Kicukiro district and others.

RUDP project

Mayor Dusengiyumva said that the $175.45 million Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II) will also help upgrade some informal settlements with civil works for road access, pedestrian walkways, and streetlights.

The overall project development objective is to improve access to sustainable infrastructure and services, and strengthen urban management and resilience in low income areas in the City of Kigali and secondary cities.

Neighborhood roads development

The City of Kigali in conjunction with Rwanda Transport Development Agency are in the process of setting up a fund to co-finance roads in partnership with residents.

The scheme is expected to help upgrade informal settlements.

The city of Kigali is also building neighborhood roads in partnership with citizens, where the city contributes 70 per cent and citizens cover the remaining 30 per cent.

Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP) will also build a 215 kilometres road network and several bridges by end of 2024.

The City of Kigali has also announced plans to construct 300 kilometres of feeder roads in the capital which will be completed within four years.