Zimbabwe: ZBC Suspends Embattled CEO Chikunguru

State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its underfire Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru.

Chikunguru faces allegations of financial mismanagement, poor corporate governance practices and her reported unprocedural employment by then Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the captured state-owned broadcaster.

In a statement this Wednesday, the ZBC board announced the widely expected move following renewed acrimony between Chikunguru and newly-appointed ZBC board chairperson, Halliet Rushwaya, a relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

"The reasons for Ms. Chikunguru's suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the corporation's finance director Assael Machakata has been appointed as the acting CEO for the duration of Chikunguru's suspension.