Zimbabwe: ZBC Suspends Embattled CEO Chikunguru

28 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its underfire Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru.

Chikunguru faces allegations of financial mismanagement, poor corporate governance practices and her reported unprocedural employment by then Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the captured state-owned broadcaster.

In a statement this Wednesday, the ZBC board announced the widely expected move following renewed acrimony between Chikunguru and newly-appointed ZBC board chairperson, Halliet Rushwaya, a relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

"The reasons for Ms. Chikunguru's suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the corporation's finance director Assael Machakata has been appointed as the acting CEO for the duration of Chikunguru's suspension.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.