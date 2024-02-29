Tanzania: Zanzibar Welcomes Impending Debut of Jambojet's Mombasa-Zanzibar Flight

Nairobi — The Government of Zanzibar has welcomed the impending debut of the Jambojet's flight linking Mombasa and Zanzibar.

The Indian Ocean Island Minister of Infrastructure, Communication, and Transport, Khalid Salum Mohamed, said the low-cost carrier will increase the number of tourists and business travelers in the country.

"Considering Zanzibar's 2050 Vision of enhancing the blue economy and increasing the number of visitors to our island, the expansion of infrastructure is essential to help achieve our goal and is a current national priority," said Mohamed.

Starting July 1, 2024, Jambojet will fly four times a week between the two destinations, with fares starting as low as $113 for a one-way ticket.

The unveiling will come at a time when the airline is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Jambojet Managing Director and CEO Karanja Ndegwa said that the company's decision to establish the route was driven by increasing demand and acceleration towards unlocking commercial opportunities within the region.

"Since inception, Jambojet has been focusing on connecting people in the underserved or unserved routes," said Ndegwa after a meeting with Mohamed and other Zanzibar transport officials.

"Our decision to launch the Mombasa - Zanzibar route is poised to strengthen relations between the two countries, bolstering tourism, trade and other investments."