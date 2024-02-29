Kenya: Raila Vows AU Bid Won't Stifle Opposition

Nairobi — Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has reaffirmed that his bid to become the fifth African Union (AU) Commission chairperson will not stifle the opposition's voice.

Raila gave the reassurance on Wednesday, noting that he would be just a two-hour flight away from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he would be stationed if his candidacy succeeds.

"I will be available and whenever called I will answer. I am ready to work with you people," he said.

Raila's recent dalliance with President Ruto, who has subsequently supported his candidacy, has sparked concerns about potential compromises within the opposition.

However, the former Prime Minister emphasized during his address to delegates at the Homa Bay Investment Conference that the opposition will continue to be "unbwogable."

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had earlier reassured that there will be no leadership vacuum within the Azimio coalition should its leader Raila secure the AU job.

"If you are missing Baba, there is Uncle Stevo," Kalonzo said.

As Raila prepares to exit Kenya's domestic political scene, certain leaders, particularly within the ODM party, are positioning themselves for potential succession.

Among the individuals seen as contenders to lead the influential opposition group are former Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

However, amidst the intensifying ODM succession discussions, Kalonzo urged Raila to prioritize campaigning for the AU Commission post, recognizing that he would have to halt anti-government campaigns.

"He now needs President Ruto's vote and so he cannot now say Zakayo shuka chini," he said

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts