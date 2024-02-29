Zimbabwe: 'Haarore' Model Denied Bail, to Remain in Custody Until Trial Begins

Model M'diwa Mliswa Chanetsa arrested on drug charges will remain behind bars after a Harare magistrate denied her bail.

She will remain in custody until March 12 when her trial commences.

M'diwa (20), daughter of Temba Mliswa is jointly charged with Tawanda Chigudu (27).

The two are being charged with unlawful possession of methylenedioxy methamphetamine commonly known as ecstasy with a street value of ZW$195 000.

Allegations are that on 22 February 2024 at around 1200 hours, Detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the accused persons had drugs at number 35 Colchester, Avonlea Harare.

"In pursuant to the supplied information and on the same date at around 1300 hours, detectives proceeded to the supplied address where upon arrival they located the accused persons who were in the house.

"The Detectives introduced themselves as police officers and highlighted their mission to the accused persons," reads court papers.

Searches were conducted in the house and the police seized one sachet of methylenedioxymethamphetamine under a sofa. The drug weighed 1.30 grams.

The two were subsequently arrested.

A preliminary field test on the seized suspected drug was carried out in the presence of the accused persons and it tested positive.

According to prosecutors, there are two witnesses to testify.