Zimbabwe: Mahere Acquitted of Publishing Falsehoods After Conviction, Sentencing in 'Dead Baby Tweet' Case

Former Citizens Coalition for Change lawmaker, Fadzayi Mahere has been acquitted of publishing falsehoods by the High Court following her appeal against both her conviction and sentence.

The High Court ruled that she was charged with an offence which does not exist having been outlawed by the Constitutional Court long back.

Mahere said she is happy that she no longer has a conviction.

"The High Court has upheld my appeal. The offence in terms of which I was charged and jailed at Chikurubi was invalid.

"The conviction and sentence have been quashed.

"The High Court confirmed that I was arrested, prosecuted and convicted on the basis of an offence that doesn't exist.

"It's been a long four years but that's for another day. It feels good to have a clean criminal record again," she said.

Mahere was last April fined US$500 following her conviction in a case she was accused of publishing falsehoods undermining the police.

She was found guilty of communicating a falsehood prejudicial to the State and law enforcement after a full trial during which she denied the allegations.

She was however acquitted of the preferred charge brought by the prosecution of "promoting and inciting public violence".