Mauritius: Enhancement of Work Environment Programme - 39 Beneficiaries Receive Their Department Warrants

Thirty-nine Ministries and Departments were awarded their Department Warrants under the Enhancement of Work Environment Programme (EWEP), yesterday, in presence of the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Anjiv Ramdhany, during a ceremony held at the Royal Green Wellness Resort in Moka.

In his address, Minister Ramdhany underscored the importance of ensuring the well-being, security and safety of public officers. "Occupational safety and health has become a fundamental human right which puts an obligation on Governments to promote and protect health and safety of workers at work," he stated.

He added that his Ministry, representing the State as Employer, has the legal obligation to ensure that public officers operate in a safe and healthy environment, in accordance with the requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

As part of the strategy of the Ministry to uplift the safety and health standards of work environment, the EWEP was introduced in 2011, indicated the Minister.

The programme, he pointed out, has contributed significantly to the upgrading of the working environment of public officers, thus enabling an efficient and effective service delivery in an enhanced setting. It also helps in reducing accidents at workplaces and motivates employees, in particular, the young generation to join the public service, said Mr Anjiv Ramdhany.

Minister Ramdhany further indicated that the awarded projects reflect the collective determination of Ministries and Departments to create safer and healthier work environments for public officers. This workforce is the engine that drives the nation forward, and the allocation of funds, he stressed, signifies Government's unwavering commitment to this cause.

He also encouraged collaboration and knowledge-sharing among Ministries and Departments for best practices and innovative approaches in the field of occupational safety and health.

Investing in occupational safety and health projects and initiatives, will undoubtedly protect the lives and livelihoods of the citizens and also lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and development, remarked the Minister.

Enhancement of Work Environment Programme

Enhancement of Work Environment Programme (EWEP) is a scheme for funding of safety and health projects to uplift the safety and health standards of work environment. It provides an opportunity for Ministries and Departments in identifying relevant projects and implementing them with the required funding within one financial year to enhance the workplace of their employees.

For Financial Year 2023-2024, a sum of Rs 4.5 million has been provided to fund projects under the scheme. A total of 595 project proposals from different Ministries and Departments, to an estimated amount of Rs 31 million, have been received and a first batch of 205 projects to the tune amounting to Rs 5.2 million has been retained.

The projects encompass an array of initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing workplace safety standards, promoting health and wellness among public officers, and implementing measures to mitigate occupational hazards.