Morocco: Bahraini Businesswomen Eye Business Opportunities in Morocco

Marrakech — The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIS) of the Marrakech-Safi region on Tuesday welcomed a delegation from the "Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization" (BEO) , who came to explore the business and invetsment opportunities in this region of the kingdom.

Made up of 13 businesswomen operating in several sectors, such as real estate, agri-food, education, investment and fashion, the Bahraini delegation took part in a working meeting with representatives of the Association of Women Business Leaders of Morocco (AFEM), CCIS and the Regional Investment Center (CRI).

This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the different investment opportunities, as well as the assets and the economic potential of the Marrakech-Safi region.

During this meeting, the parties examined the means to strengthen economic and trade relations, and to broaden the horizons of economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

BEO Founder and Chairwoman, Feryal Abdullah Nass, said the meeting was an opportunity to learn about investment projects in the Marrakech-Safi region, and examine the investment opportunities to further promote economic relations between the two countries.

She reiterated BEO's willingness to strengthen cooperation with the private sector in Morocco, in order to achieve enriching economic partnerships between Morocco and Bahrain, expressing her wish to sign memorandums of understanding with the Kingdom's regions to establish future cooperations and partnerships.

During their stay in Marrakech, members of the Bahraini delegation will hold B2B meetings with business representatives from the Marrakech-Safi region.