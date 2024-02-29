Namibia: Mbumba Thanks Namibians for Unity During Mourning Period

President Nangolo Mbumba has extended his gratitude to Namibians and international heads of state and government for their solidarity and support during the mourning period for president Hage Geingob.

Mbumba said this in a media statement on Tuesday.

"Over the last three weeks, Namibians mourned together, cried together, and also celebrated the exceptional deeds and leadership of president Geingob," he said.

Mbumba said Geingob would have approved of the way in which he was celebrated.

He commended Namibians for their exemplary conduct and ability to hold hands in mourning and honouring Geingob's legacy.

"I hereby would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, fellow Namibians, for your consoling messages, gestures of love and uplifting songs of endearment for madame Monica Geingos, the children, the family and the many people who were touched by the outstanding deeds of a cherished leader of the Namibian people," Mbumba said.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the international heads of state and government from across the world for their messages of condolence, solidarity, and assistance.

"Your expressions of sympathy have been a source of solace, while we navigated the difficult period of national mourning," he said.

Mbumba commented on Namibians from all walks of life, the media, traditional leaders, including the men and women in uniform who "performed brilliantly, gallantly and diligently" over the last three weeks.

He implored Namibians to continue strengthening the foundations of the Namibian house.