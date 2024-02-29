Namibia: Mbumba Thanks Namibians for Unity During Mourning Period

29 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Selma Iyambo

President Nangolo Mbumba has extended his gratitude to Namibians and international heads of state and government for their solidarity and support during the mourning period for president Hage Geingob.

Mbumba said this in a media statement on Tuesday.

"Over the last three weeks, Namibians mourned together, cried together, and also celebrated the exceptional deeds and leadership of president Geingob," he said.

Mbumba said Geingob would have approved of the way in which he was celebrated.

He commended Namibians for their exemplary conduct and ability to hold hands in mourning and honouring Geingob's legacy.

"I hereby would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, fellow Namibians, for your consoling messages, gestures of love and uplifting songs of endearment for madame Monica Geingos, the children, the family and the many people who were touched by the outstanding deeds of a cherished leader of the Namibian people," Mbumba said.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the international heads of state and government from across the world for their messages of condolence, solidarity, and assistance.

"Your expressions of sympathy have been a source of solace, while we navigated the difficult period of national mourning," he said.

Mbumba commented on Namibians from all walks of life, the media, traditional leaders, including the men and women in uniform who "performed brilliantly, gallantly and diligently" over the last three weeks.

He implored Namibians to continue strengthening the foundations of the Namibian house.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.