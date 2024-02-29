South Africa: Six Arrested, Including Alleged 'Mastermind', for Murder of Rapper Aka - Police Minister Cele

28 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

The six suspects were due to appear in court on Thursday. The award-winning rapper and his former manager were gunned down on Florida Road, Durban, in February 2023.

Six people have been arrested and detained in connection with the murder of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, and his former manager and friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday night.

The six suspects were due to appear in court on Thursday, said Cele at a late-night press conference at the South African Police Service (SAPS) headquarters in Durban. He did not specify which court.

Cele was joined by the KZN provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola.

Forbes (35) and Motsoane were fatally shot on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, on 10 February 2023.

The shooting took place outside the Wish on Florida restaurant. Police said Forbes and Motsoane were walking to their car when they were approached by two armed men who crossed the street and shot them at close range.

The shooting was captured on CCTV footage published by TimesLIVE and widely circulated on social media.

"These six [suspects] -- they played different roles during the operation. We have the coordinator, who is basically the master of everything. He is in custody. We have two shooters. We have two spotters...

