Kenya: Nairobi Tenants' Decades of Rent to Count As Payment for New Houses

Nairobi — Tenants in thirteen old estates earmarked for the Nairobi Regeneration and Urban Renewal Programme will not pay to own new housing units in the Affordable Housing Program in the county, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed.

The tenants, who have faithfully paid rent to the county government for over 50 years, will have their past payments considered as their payment for the new houses.

"We are not giving free houses; what they have been paying over the 40 or 50 years will be their payment. Most of those houses in Nairobi are passed down in the family. It's exciting to grant ownership to the loyal tenants of Nairobi," he stated.

Governor Sakaja made these remarks during a session before the Senate Roads, Transportation, and Housing Committee, addressing concerns over the urban renewal program and the fate of long-standing tenants.

He assured the committee that his administration would enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with different tenants before the program is implemented, providing details on the construction period and the offers made to the tenants.

Meanwhile, the Senate Roads, Transportation, and Housing Committee has directed the Nairobi County Government to suspend any contractual agreements related to the Urban Regeneration Renewal Plan for the next three months, allowing for comprehensive public participation in the process.

This directive follows a petition submitted by residents from 13 estates in Nairobi affected by the Urban Renewal Program, expressing concerns over possible displacement.

Committee Chair Karungo Thangwa emphasized the importance of inclusive public engagement, particularly regarding the concerns raised by long-standing tenants.

Governor Sakaja disclosed that his administration had engaged seven contractors to initiate redevelopment projects in seven estates, including Woodley, Jericho, Ziwani, Maringo, Bahati, Lumumba, and Kariobangi North.

He assured the committee that no evictions would occur until the concerns were addressed and that no contractual agreements would be finalized without the residents' consent.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna proposed formalizing contractual agreements for the remaining six estates once a Memorandum of Understanding is signed between the county government and the residents, emphasizing the importance of aligning agreements with residents' wishes.

The bone of contention between the county government and the estate tenants revolves around property ownership, with residents claiming ownership based on agreements with the defunct Nairobi City Council, while the government asserts ownership.

The Nairobi Governor has been given one month to provide records of rent payments collected from the 13 estates and contractual agreements with the contractors involved in the Urban Renewal Program.

