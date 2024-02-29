South Africa: Exclusive - - AMCU Says New Labour Party Registered, Invites 'Progressive Forces', Including Other Unions, to Join

analysis

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union says it has registered a new Labour Party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The new Labour Party will officially launch on 6 March in Johannesburg at a venue to be confirmed, according to an invitation which Daily Maverick has seen. It says a media conference is scheduled for 7 March, and an Amcu official confirmed that details for that will soon be sent out.

"We have received confirmation from the IEC that the Labour Party of South Africa (Labour) has been registered for the national and provincial elections of 2024. This is the culmination of a vision that has been shared by various civil society organisations and trade unions for many years - to establish a true people-focused political party that can oppose the increasingly neoliberal policies of most if not all of the current political parties on offer in South Africa," the invitation says.

"The registration of the Labour Party is a direct result of a resolution of the 2023 Special National Congress of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), following years of deliberation and discussion. However, it was decided that this will not be an Amcu party."

Asked to confirm registration by Daily Maverick, an IEC official said they would revert as soon as possible.

The invite goes on...