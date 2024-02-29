South Africa: 'Toxic' Medical Waste Dumped Along Wild Coast Had Labels 'Deliberately Removed'

Health investigators have found that medical waste that was dumped along the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast had labels and other identifiers like batch numbers 'deliberately removed'. Medical waste has now been collected from five places on a 25km stretch between Sigidi and Mtentu villages, according to the AMadiba Crisis Committee.

Five buckets of unknown medication dumped along the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast have been earmarked for destruction, as soon as other investigators have completed their probes.

Eastern Cape Department of Health Investigators were unable to identify the medication in five of these buckets that have now been sequestered at the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Hospital awaiting destruction.

"Due to fears of toxicity and the smell," a pharmacist from the Department that led the meeting wrote in his report, "the buckets will be stored at the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Hospital for inspections of interested parties."

The buckets will be weighed and a plan will be made to dispose of them next week if nobody comes forward to claim them. Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the Alfred Nzo municipality has contracted Compass Waste Management to start the process of disposing of the buckets and the waste.

The report was produced after a meeting between the Eastern Cape Department of Health and the leaders of the Amadiba Community who first sounded the alarm over the extensive spill of medicine along a stretch of the Wild Coast.

Kupelo confirmed that the meeting took place on 12 February.

"There is...