Mozambique: Over 60,000 Displaced in Latest Terrorist Attacks

Maputo — The latest wave of attacks by islamist terrorists in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has displaced over 60,000 people over the provincial boundary into the neighboring province of Nampula.

The Mozambican relief agency, the National Institute for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (INGD), in coordination with the administration in the Nampula district of Erati, has set up three transitional centres, in the regions of Nacucha, 21 de Abril and Maunona III.

According to government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Ministetr Filimão Suaze, speaking to reporters at the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) "there are 67,321 people, corresponding to 14,200 households, who have already moved to Nampula province and other safe places since the start of this new wave of attacks in Cabo Delgado. However, the crisis does not yet justify declaring a State of Emergency in the province.'

According to Suaze, the displaced people are in temporary emergency centres in Eráti, and everything is being done to improve accommodation conditions in the places where they people are sheltering or in the homes of relatives.

"The displaced people are already receiving food and hygiene kits', Suaze said.

Cabo Delgado is rich in natural gas and many other minerals, but has been plagued by terrorist attacks since 2017 perpetrated by jihadist groups causing the deaths of over 3,000 people, most of them civilians.