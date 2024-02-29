Somalia Is Now in a State of Climate Emergency, Says President

29 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — In an address at the 6th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, stressed the existential threat of climate change and the need for immediate global action.

President Hassan Sheikh highlighted Somalia's frontline experience with the devastating effects of climate change, including prolonged droughts and floods leading to severe humanitarian crises.

He emphasized that Somalia has passed the climate crisis stage and is now in a state of climate emergency.

"The time for debate is over," President Mohamud declared. "We must act now, with effective, inclusive, and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution."

The President underscored the critical importance of accessible and affordable climate financing for developing nations like Somalia.

He emphasized that the current climate financing structure is inadequate for the scale of the challenge faced by the most vulnerable countries.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.