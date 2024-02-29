Somalia Is Now in a State of Climate Emergency, Says President

Nairobi, Kenya — In an address at the 6th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, stressed the existential threat of climate change and the need for immediate global action.

President Hassan Sheikh highlighted Somalia's frontline experience with the devastating effects of climate change, including prolonged droughts and floods leading to severe humanitarian crises.

He emphasized that Somalia has passed the climate crisis stage and is now in a state of climate emergency.

"The time for debate is over," President Mohamud declared. "We must act now, with effective, inclusive, and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution."

The President underscored the critical importance of accessible and affordable climate financing for developing nations like Somalia.

He emphasized that the current climate financing structure is inadequate for the scale of the challenge faced by the most vulnerable countries.