Angola: Supreme Court Defends Electronic Processing Transition

Luanda — The Deputy-Presiding Judge of the Supreme Court Efigénia Lima on Thursday defended the implementation of electronic processing in the courts of common jurisdiction.

Speaking at a seminar on the modernization of judicial activity, the magistrate explained that this step would lead to significant procedural simplification and speed, avoid and reduce court backlogs and the time and effort spent on useless and repetitive tasks.

"This transformation will obviously have a positive impact on people's day-to-day lives, on society and, consequently, on the institution, which is driving us to adopt new technologies, so that personal and institutional activities can be achieved and resolved at the speed of a click," the judge said.

The judiciary as a sovereign body of the state, the judge said, cannot remain on the sidelines of this evolutionary process, or risk being overtaken in time and space by this powerful machine that moves the world and the digital system.

According to the judge, digital transformation of the courts is based on a set of measures that involve legal and technological reforms aimed at increasing the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the courts, which will certainly increase legal certainty, accessibility and citizens' trust in the courts.

Efigénia Lima reiterated, however, that electronic processing is a gradual process, which involves legislative reforms, the modernization of systems and, above all, investment in human capital to guarantee a transition and transfer of knowledge.

FMA/VC/AMP