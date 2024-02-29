Kenya: Lbda Introduces Innovative Aquaculture Technology to Enhance Fish Farming Efficiency

Nairobi — The Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) has introduced the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), a cutting-edge technology poised to revolutionize fish farming efficiency in the lakeside region.

This innovative system facilitates water recycling within closed environments, optimizing water and space utilization to minimize environmental impacts and enhance the sustainability of aquaculture practices.

"RAS is a modern technology that recycles water in a closed system, enabling efficient use of water and space and better control over the fish's environment. This technique helps to minimize environmental impacts and improve overall sustainability in aquaculture practices," LBDA stated.

LBDA showcased the RAS technology during the Homa Bay International Investment Conference, where it was presented to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

The authority emphasized that the adoption of this technology would address the breeding, raising, and restocking needs of fish in the region, while also advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) for improved agricultural production.

Wycliff Ochiaga, Managing Director of LBDA, affirmed the authority's dedication to growth and innovation in the aquaculture sector.

"We are committed to innovation, growth, and collaboration. Thus, #HOBIIC provides insight into market trends, avenues for funding development plans, and advocacy for policies and regulatory frameworks relevant to the development sector," he stated.

See author's posts