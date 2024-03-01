Rwanda: UN Global Compact Engages Rwanda's Private Sector to Drive Progress On SDGs

The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) on February 28 hosted executives from various private sector entities at a CEO Breakfast, urging greater participation in collective endeavors to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held at Kigali Serena Hotel, the event underscored the benefits for Rwandan businesses in joining the UNGC, emphasising access to peer-learning opportunities and resources to bolster their commitment to sustainability and contribute collectively to Rwanda's sustainable development journey.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to businesses around the world to align their strategies and operations with 10 universal principles linked to four core areas: human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and take action to advance the implementation of SDGs. According to the UN Secretary-General's SDG Progress Report, only 15 per cent of the SDGs targets are on track; nearly 50 per cent are off track, and 37 per cent have stalled or have gone in reverse - an alarming picture, highlighting the urgent need for collaborative action.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo, said the private sector is the key driver of the economy, adding that UN's ambition is to harness the drive for sustainable growth without being manipulated by it.

"There are many opportunities for the private sector in Rwanda to contribute to SDGs, especially in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, and environment. Partnership and collaboration between the private sector, government, civil society, and academia are central to achieving sustainable progress," he said.

"We cannot realise the SDGs if the private sector is not in the driver's seat. It's imperative for sustainable development. The SDGs speak to our bottom-line profits and shareholders' interests, but they also pave a path for government revenue to address public issues."

Ojielo urged the private sector to contribute to the delivery of the SDGs in Rwanda, fostering continental and regional integration while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Ncomile Ndlovu, the UNGC Africa Regional Coordinator, expressed enthusiasm about the forum where participants discussed uniting and working together to advance the SDGs.

"What came out as a key element is how companies can contribute to the SDGs and how they can at the same time benefit from this contribution to rescuing the SDGs. It's not a matter of just the government, civil society, or the government; it's everyone who's involved in rescuing the SDGs. I look forward to the future engagement and the growth of the UN Global Compact in Rwanda," she said.

Marie Claire Dushimumukiza, the UNGC Country Manager, discussed the initiation and expansion of the UN Global Compact in Rwanda since June 2023. The primary objective is to engage the private sector in committing to sustainability practices outlined in the UN Global Compact's principles. She said that, so far, the Rwanda chapter has established an advisory committee of seven members and enrolled five active members, with plans for further expansion.

Dushimumukiza said UNGC plans to host several events, including side events at the upcoming Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, with the participation of Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, to raise awareness and mobilize Rwandan businesses for impact.

"We are working closely with different stakeholders, including the UN in Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, PSF, and other business leaders to understand the national sustainable development priorities. Through this collaborative work, we aim to enable Rwandan companies to play a role in reaching the national objectives" she added.

Dushimumukiza highlighted the benefits of joining the UNGC in Rwanda including unprecedented networking opportunities with participants from various industries across 160 countries, access to partnerships for sharing best practices, guidance based on over 20 years of success, tools, resources, and training, support from local networks in over 60 countries, and tapping into the moral authority, knowledge, and experience of the UN.

"Joining UN Global Compact increases trust and recognition among stakeholders and customers. Cost efficiency is also achieved when embedding sustainability practices in your daily operations," she added.

Several private sector entities have begun adopting the UNGC mission.

The panel discussion titled "Positioning Rwanda's Private Sector to Drive the SDGs Achievement," gave rise to many notable moments, touching on sustainability as the new business as usual and not an exception, the significance of collaborative work and partnership to reach the target goals, and the benefits of embedding SDGs in corporate strategies for the economic growth of Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stephen Ruzibiza, the CEO of the Private Sector Federation, opened the panel discussion by highlighting the imperative for companies to embark on their sustainability journey, regardless of their size and level of maturity, because "if you don't change, change will change you".

Mapula Bodibe, the Chief Executive Officer at MTN Rwanda, made reference to the MTN Group strategy, which directly tackles half of the SDGs. She however emphasized the need to scale their impact in Rwanda through partnership with local leaders in the sector.

Umva Muhazi's co-founder, Iwona Bisaga, emphasised that sustainability is not merely an option but a responsibility.

The CEOs in the room were urged to work together to harness the potential of businesses as drivers of sustainable development and create a prosperous future for all Rwandans. They were encouraged to leverage the UNGC platform to translate their sustainability ambitions into measurable and impactful actions.

This first-ever UN Global Compact CEO Breakfast marked the beginning of meaningful engagement of the private sector to spur the Sustainable Development Goals agenda.