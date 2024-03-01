South Africa: ANC to Finalise Election Lists At Weekend NEC Meeting As IEC Deadline Looms

1 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

The ANC will be finalising its provincial legislature and Parliament lists this weekend ahead of the IEC's cut-off date on Friday, 8 March. The party has faced intense criticism over whether the State Capture accused will be included in the lists.

The ANC's Electoral Committee presented its preliminary lists for the party's candidates in the upcoming elections to the ANC's Top Seven on Thursday afternoon, 29 February, before they are expected to be brought before its National Executive Committee (NEC) this weekend.

Head of the committee former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his team have interviewed nominees, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa, over the past few weeks.

The party has to nominate up to 200 candidates for Parliament. The nine provincial legislature lists require a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 80 candidates. The ANC's constitution guarantees Ramaphosa's candidacy for president of the country.

Daily Maverick understands that the party's NEC will hold an extended meeting, commencing on Sunday, to decide on the lists.

Following that meeting, there will be a list conference where NEC members and alliance partners, the Congress of South African Trade Unions as well as the SA Communist Party, will consolidate the party's list of candidates.

Will the State Capture accused be included?

The ANC will be conducting the process with the matter of the State Capture accused hanging over it.

The ANC Veterans' League has proposed excluding those implicated in Chief Justice Raymond...

