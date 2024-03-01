South Africa: Change Ends Now - Roger Jardine's New Political Party Won't Contest May 29 Polls

analysis

The political party, launched in December 2023, is out of the 2024 election race before it's even started. The move follows a decision by the Constitutional Court not to hear a matter on signature requirements for unrepresented parties.

Former FirstRand Group chair Roger Jardine's political start-up Change Starts Now will not contest in the 2024 national and provincial elections, the leader announced on Thursday evening.

The party had only 10 days prior launched its manifesto in Kliptown, Soweto, on 19 February 2024, setting out big ideas to improve society.

The banker-turned-party leader, in a statement posted to X, blamed the "...recent Constitutional Court ruling and the barriers it imposes on newly established political parties", which means Change Starts Now "like several other parties, faces a prejudicial, logistical timetable to qualify for the ballot".

"We have therefore taken a decision that, while we believe that it is essential to give voters as much encouragement to vote by providing them with a range of options, in the interests of increasing the chances of political change, we offer support to political parties who share our values and the aspirations that we believe voters are looking for," Jardine said.

Please take note of our latest media release. pic.twitter.com/3H3Y3uq5se-- Roger Jardine (@RogerJardineZA) February 29, 2024

