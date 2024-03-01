South Africa: Student Caught in Crossfire Is One of Three Dead in Braamfontein Shooting

1 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Three people died and another was wounded in a shooting in the centre of Braamfontein on Thursday afternoon. The incident, which killed two taxi owners and a student, is said to be unrelated to the taxi business, according to an industry insider.

WARNING: Photographs may distress readers.

'He said he would come back to me!" cried the wife of one of two taxi businessmen shot and killed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon, 29 February. Two students travelling in a bus were caught in the crossfire, with one dying on the scene.

Daily Maverick was on a separate assignment a few metres from the scene, on the corner of Jorrissen and Bertha streets, when we heard a round of gunshots and witnessed a sea of students running towards the University of the Witwatersrand. Police arrived shortly afterwards to cordon off the area.

The body of one of the victims, a middle-aged taxi owner, was hanging from the back window of a BMW 320 as blood dripped from his head. The driver of the vehicle, a taxi rank manager, was also shot dead in the car.

The vehicle had been parked opposite the Wits Art Museum, where a third person had left the vehicle to fetch a colleague at the nearby Braamfontein Total Garage. The shooting took place shortly after the person exited the vehicle.

A taxi owner and member of an association affiliated with the deceased, who asked not to be named...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.