South Africa: 3 Dead in Braamfontein Shooting, Police Seek Suspects - South African News Briefs - March 1, 2024

Manhunt Underway for Braamfontein Shooting Suspects

In a tragic incident in Braamfontein, three people were fatally shot, including two men in a parked vehicle and a university student caught in the crossfire, reports News24. Unknown gunmen targeted the occupants of the parked vehicle, resulting in their deaths. A university bus carrying students was also affected, leading to two students being shot, one of whom succumbed to injuries while the other was hospitalized. The police are investigating the motive behind the shooting, which has prompted the opening of a murder and attempted murder case. Wits University, suspecting a link to taxi violence, assured that no students or staff were injured and is actively cooperating with emergency services. Several streets in the vicinity have been closed, and the police are urging the public to assist in identifying the suspects. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Brawl Breaks Out in Ekurhuleni Council, Speaker Injured

A physical brawl erupted in the Ekurhuleni Council as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) councillors clashed during a no-confidence vote against Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana, reports EWN. The altercation broke out when the Council Speaker recognized an ANC councillor instead of an EFF representative, leading to the exchange of thrown objects. A water bottle struck Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, prompting her to leave the building. This incident occurred ahead of the impending no-confidence vote against Mayor Ngodwana, originally tabled by ActionSA and now backed by the ANC.

31 ANC Councillors Face Disciplinary Action for Defying Party Orders

A potential disciplinary action looms for 31 ANC councillors in Moses Kotane's local municipality as they defied the party's directive and aligned with the opposition, rejecting an African National Congress motion to rescind the appointment of chief financial officer Mzwandile Mkhize, reports The Citizen. Mkhize faces fraud and corruption charges related to the VBS Mutual Bank saga. Notably, the opposition supported Mkhize's appointment, leading to the majority rejecting the motion. The matter was revisited following pressure from ANC's provincial executive committee, but doubts persist about timely disciplinary measures, possibly to prevent defection to the uMkhonto weSizwe party. The ANC had previously resolved not to appoint individuals implicated in the VBS saga until legal matters conclude.

