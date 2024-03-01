Kenya: Jamhuri It Is - President Ruto to Break Ground for New Talanta Stadium

1 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — President William Ruto is on Friday morning expected to officiate the ground breaking of the Talanta Sports City Stadium at the Jamhuri Showground.

The Stadium, expected to be a football-only facility, is one of the primary host venues earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The government had also weighed in on moving the facility to Shanzu in Mombasa, but the decision has now been made to have it in the capital city.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba while briefing the National Assembly Committee on Sports on the progress of the work towards hosting AFCON 2027 said that the stadium will be a 60,000 seater facility, built to modern standards and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Earlier this week, the CS accompanied by PS Peter Tum and other high ranking officials from the ministry as well as Sports Kenya visited the site alongside with the contractors, where they were walked through the entire plan.

