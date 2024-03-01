Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Gives Traditional Leaders New Vehicles, Funeral Assistance Packages

29 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday gave chiefs hundred new Isuzu Double Cab vehicles.

Addressing the traditional leaders during the handover ceremony held at Rainbow Towers in Harare, Mnangagwa said he was committed to improving their living conditions.

"Our traditional leaders are indeed the collective embodiment of who we are as Zimbabweans and the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa.

"This gesture, thus, attests to my government's commitment to improving their conditions and the efficiency with which our traditional leaders undertake their duties

"Given the role of our traditional leaders as custodians of our culture, traditions, history and heritage , among other responsibilities, it is necessary that their dignity and conditions be of acceptable standards," he said.

The vehicles given to the Chiefs are the first batch of replacement vehicles.

Before the harmonised elections held last August they were given top-of-the-range cars.

Added Mnangagwa, "Government has put in place a funeral assistance package for Chiefs.

"Various ministries, departments and agencies have been commissioned to provide additional services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing of the traditional leaders in general."

