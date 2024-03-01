Sudan: UN Chief 'Committed' to Sudan As Peacekeepers Start Withdrawal

António Guterres expressed his strong commitment to the people of Sudan on Thursday as the UN assistance mission based there comes to an end, in line with a Security Council resolution ending its mandate.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General extended his "deep appreciation" to all international and national personnel of the United Nations Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan - UNITAMS.

"The United Nations is not leaving Sudan," the UN chief insisted, as he noted that heavy fighting continues throughout the country between rival militaries that has displaced millions and created a worsening humanitarian emergency.

"(The UN) remains strongly committed to providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and supporting the Sudanese people in their aspirations for a peaceful and secure future," he said.

In a call to the Sudan's warring parties to lay down their weapons, Mr. Guterres urged them to commit to "broad-based" peace talks and a transition to civilian-led democratic government.

Security of entire region at stake

"The conflict that continues to rage in Sudan is further eroding the rule of law and protection of civilians, as well as jeopardizing the entire country and region," the UN Secretary-General warned.

High-level UN-partnered mediation efforts towards a peaceful future for Sudan have already begun, led by the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria is working with African and other international partners to complement the ongoing essential work of the UN Country Team on the ground, which includes providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Guterres highlighted the need for continued international support for this unhindered aid relief, while also calling on the Sudanese authorities to continue cooperation regarding the issuance of visas to the UN and partners.