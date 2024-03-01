Chad: UN Expresses Concerns Over Gun Battles in Chadian Capital

1 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Media reports on Thursday suggested that opposition leader Yaya Dillo had been killed in a shootout in N'Djamena.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Central Africa, Abdou Abarry, has expressed concern over growing reports of violence and gun battles in N'Djamena, the Chadian capital.

Mr Abarry in a statement on Thursday stated that he is following with great concern the events taking place.

He called on all actors to show calm and restraint, particularly at a time when Chad is entering the final stages of its political transition.

With presidential elections planned for 6 May, Mr Abarry reiterated that he and the entire UN system continue to be available to support the efforts of the government and the people of Chad to ensure a peaceful, inclusive and credible electoral process.

He is a cousin of Chad's military ruler Mahamat Idriss Déby Into, whose father, Idriss Déby, he replaced in 2021 after spending three decades ruling the landlocked nation which borders North and Central Africa.

According to news reports, Dillo was blamed for a deadly attack on Chad's main security agency, although he denied any involvement.

It was widely believed that he would be the main political opponent of the president in the upcoming vote, according to reports.

