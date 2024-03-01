Zimbabwe's Annual Inflation Surges to 47,6 Percent

1 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ANNUAL inflation in Zimbabwe surged to 47,6% on the back of receding month-on-month inflation, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) reported Thursday.

The data presented at an online briefing Thursday shows the year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for February 2024 as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 47,6 %.

The latest upsurge is the fourth in a row since the statistics agency changed its price measure on September 28 to better reflect the use of US dollars in the economy. The greenback is employed in about 80% of transactions in the country.

In comparison, the month-on-month inflation rate was 5,4% in February 2024, shedding 1,2% s on the January 2024 rate of 6,6%. This means that prices increased by an average of 5, 4% between January 2024 and February 2024.

However, the inflationary trends come at a time when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been quietly working towards achieving exchange rates equilibrium which has so far seen the interbank rate reaching US$1: ZW$14 912 trailing closely behind the parallel market rate which is now around US$1: ZW$16 000.

Market watchers believe that going forward; both monthly and annual inflation will recede on the back of recovering exchange rate stability.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.