Rwanda Calls for Global Action to Curb the Plastic Pollution Scourge At UNEA-6

Nairobi — Rwanda has joined the calls for global collective action to combat the menace of plastic pollution as part of the efforts to address the triple planetary crisis.

Addressing delegates on Thursday during the ongoing sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, Rwanda's Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, representing President Paul Kagame, emphasized the need for a dedicated fund to facilitate the management of plastic waste.

Ngirente underscored the importance of international cooperation, stating that national efforts alone are insufficient to effectively combat pollution.

"In this regard, Rwanda stands with members of the High Ambition Coalition to call for a global target to reduce plastic production to sustainable levels," he told delegates at the high-level session attended by world leaders and global environmental bodies.

Ngirente urged world leaders and environmental conservation champions to embrace the "Nairobi Spirit" and build on the resolutions and commitments made during the fifth UNEA session in 2022, including the plastics treaty resolution co-authored by Peru and Rwanda.

The Rwandan PM also sought global support for its joint bid to host a conference aimed at proposing solutions to plastic pollution.

"Our joint candidacy to host the diplomatic conference, known as 'KigaLima,' aims to accelerate progress towards a life free from plastic pollution," he added.

He noted that the 'KigaLima' submission, symbolizes more than just a mere combination of their capitals (Kigali and Lima); it embodies the synergistic spirit and dedication of small states to drive substantive progress in environmental multilateralism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The joint bid by Rwanda and Peru was presented during the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-3) in November last year in Nairobi.

Highlighting Rwanda's commitment to adhering to multilateral environmental agreements and obligations, the PM noted that Kigali, as a signatory to over 16 agreements, has domesticated them and works tirelessly to monitor their implementation.

"I am glad to mention that we comply with all the obligations in those agreements."

Furthermore, Ngirente urged the assembly to urgently adopt "effective, inclusive, and sustainable multilateral actions" to address general environmental challenges, including biodiversity loss and pollution.

He emphasized that the multilateral system is critical to overcoming the social, economic, and environmental shocks threatening life on the planet.

Building on the positive impact of UNEA over many years, the Rwandan PM emphasized the responsibilities of governments and decision-makers.

Ngirente reminded delegates that the future of humanity lies in their hands and urged concrete and sustainable actions.

"Our decisions this week will shape the legacy we leave for generations to come," he stressed.