South Africa: Over R2 Million Worth of Illicit Cigarettes Confiscated By Police in the ZF Mgcawu District

1 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Upington Border Police assisted by Kimberley Crime Intelligence, ZFM Highway Patrol, Upington POP and SARS Customs responded to information about alleged illicit cigarettes being stored and sold at one of the wholesalers in Upington on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

The police conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises and illicit cigarettes to the value of R 2 602 490.00 was discovered and confiscated.

An enquiry docket was opened and the cigarettes were handed over to Customs for further investigation.

The police will continue with efforts to address the trade in illicit cigarettes and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to Justice.

