South Africa: Textile Artist Lizette Chirrime Launches Fashion Line in Cape Town

Cape Town — Renowned Mozambican abstract textile artist Lizette Chirrime is showing her first artistic fashion line in Cape Town, South Africa, as the first presentation by Art Africa of their Community Residency program.

"I noticed that people reject their own identity and rather embrace Western styles and traditions," Chirrime said, reflecting on her work titled Remember, You are Unique.

Her latest range combines a wide selection of African fabrics with designs inspired by her spiritual and personal life journeys and also presents handmade jewellery with metal and hand-crafted indigenous woods from Mozambique.

"The pieces are intended to encourage African men and women to embrace their uniqueness – an exciting and thought-provoking alternative to Western and Eurocentric fashion," Art Africa Founder Suzette Bell-Roberts said.

Of her textile art, Chirrime spoke of how abstract forms "evoke the human body" and how her art was born of pain.

"I re-fashion my self-image and transcend a painful upbringing that left me shattered and broken. I literally 're-stitched' myself together. These liberated 'souls' are depicted 'dancing' on the canvas, bringing to mind, well-dressed African women celebrating."

Chirrime was based in Cape Town, South Africa, for 16 years, then returned to her home country of Mozambique in 2021. Her use of art has been described as a "therapeutic and spiritual tool", and "using after colored thread to inspire hope and healing".

In keeping with her vision for her fashion line, she chose artists, musicians, celebrities, and everyday people as models for the fashion show, including her son Zawady, Zolani Mahola (The One Who Sings), Ethiopian restauranteur Senait Mekonnen, radio legend Shado Twala, storyteller Philippa Namutebi Kabali-Kagwa, Oliver Barnett (Artist), Nonhlanhala Mditshwa (Artist & Curator), martial arts instructor Márcio Lopes, Freshly Ground guitarist Julio Sigauque, Ernestine Deane (Musician and healer), David Mukania (Uber driver), artist Barbara Wildenboer, and TV journalist Yazeed Kamaldien.

