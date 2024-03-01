South Africa: Ramaphosa Suspends Dipuo Peters

1 March 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Marecia Damons

But only for a month

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Dipuo Peters for one month.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the decision followed a sanction adopted by Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests against Peters.

In 2023, rail activist organisation #UniteBehind lodged complaints with Parliament about the conduct of Peters, who is a member of the ANC and was transport minister from 2013 to 2017.

Peters was accused of state capture breaches at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) while she was Minister of Transport, including dismissing the board headed by Popo Molefe after it uncovered R14-billion in irregular expenditure, using PRASA buses for ANC events without ensuring payment, and failing to appoint a CEO when required.

In October 2023, Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests found that Peters had breached the Code of Conduct while she was Minister of Transport. She was sanctioned and suspended for one term.

She challenged this decision by filing an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court in January. Peters denied wrongdoing and argued that the decision to suspend her from Parliament was irrational and unconstitutional. Her application was dismissed with costs.

In February, #UniteBehind also sent an urgent letter to Ramaphosa requesting he axe Peters because of her alleged role in enabling looting at PRASA while she was the transport minister.

"The Committee found that Ms Peters had breached the Code of Ethical Conduct in her former portfolio as Minister of Transport. Consequently, Ms Peters was sanctioned and suspended for one term," the Presidency said.

Peters's suspension, which will be without pay, became effective on 28 February and will end on 28 March 2024.

#UniteBehind leader Zackie Achmat said Ramaphosa's action "should have been taken years ago".

"Instead of dismissing Peters, he has chosen the softest and easiest option out to suspend her for a month," Achmat said.

He said although it is important that Peters' was suspended without pay, Ramaphosa is "perpetuating the criminality by allowing those parties who are guilty of facilitating state capture to get away with a slap on the wrist".

"If we hadn't complained and taken legal action, Cyril Ramaphosa would not have acted," Achmat said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.