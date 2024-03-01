Somalia: Farmajo Expected to Be Back Home After Long Absence

Mogadishu, Somalia — The former president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is expected to return to the country on Friday.

Multiple sources confirmed Farmaajo's comeback which from Doha, Qatar where he was staying since his defeat in May 2022 presidential election.

The sources add that the aim of Farmaajo's trip is based on mediation between Villa Somalia and Puntland leader Said Deni.

Farmaajo ruled Somalia for nearly five years. He is credited for the reform of the army, fighting against corruption by setting up biometric registration.

President Hassan Sheikh met with Farmaajo in Doha last month and discussed country's situation and goals achieved.

Hassan Sheikh is under pressure to launch the second phase of army offensive against Al-Shabaab and reconcile with Puntland state.

Also, Farmaajo's return comes as opposition warns Villa Somalia against amendment of the Constitution to abolish the PM post and put Somalia into presidential rule.