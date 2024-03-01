Somalia President Arrives in Turkey for Forum

Antalya, Turkey — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh has arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He will engage in pivotal discussions with Turkish leadership to strengthen the longstanding, historic ties between Somalia and Türkiye.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) will host representatives from 147 countries around the world.

According to diplomatic sources, the third edition of the forum, starting Thursday, will be attended by nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international representatives.

The forum, themed Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover various topics such as global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees, but this year, nearly 4,500 are expected. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this year, from March 1-3, 52 panels will be held.