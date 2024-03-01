Angolan President Receives Letters of Credence of Five Ambassadors

Luanda — Five new ambassadors accredited to Angola, with resident and non-resident status, presented Thursday their letters of credence to the Angolan president João Lourenço in Luanda.

The ambassadors from China, Zhang Bin, India, Vidhu Peethambaran Nair, Nicaragua, Darling Carolina Rios Mangueira, and Poland, Jan Pawelel, all residents, handed over their legal instruments.

Tomás Ulicny is the Czech Republic's non-resident ambassador, residing in South Africa.

Speaking to the press, the Chinese ambassador said that rather than challenges, the two countries have good opportunities in the future to intensify relations and exchanges in various sectors, deepen and make good use of trade and economic potential, promote understanding between peoples and increase collaboration in international and regional affairs.

The biggest challenge, the Chinese diplomat said, will be to seek further developed relations between China and Angola, which, in his view, are currently at their best, underlining that the two countries are strategic partners and the Southern African nation is one of the most important states in cooperation with Africa.

The ambassador of the Czech Republic on his turn said, relations between the two states are very good, emphasizing that during president João Lourenço's official visit to his country last week, it was agreed at all the meetings that both sides were willing to restart the historic partnership.

According to the diplomat, the Angolan president has invited his Czech counterpart to visit Angola, which he has accepted, and is now moving on to formalize the date.

The diplomat underlined that he has been following the Angolan economy diversification process, so the two countries could invest in cooperation in the areas of agriculture and higher education, with the award of scholarships.