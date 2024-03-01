Southern Africa: Angola Telecom and Huawei Sign Training Agreement

29 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Telecommunication Company Angola Telecom and China's Huawei signed Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain, a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding for training in information technology and business management, as well as joint network innovation.

The agreement was signed during the World Communications Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the memorandum is intended to promote technological advances in the communications sector and accelerate digital development in the country.

Adilson Miguel, Angola Telecom CEO said the agreement marks the start of a strategic collaboration between Angola and Huawei.

"We are confident that this partnership will significantly boost the progress of digital communications in the country," he said.

The director of Huawei's operator sales department for Southern Africa, Samuel Chen, on his turn said he is extremely pleased to formalize this partnership with Angola Telecom, as it will contribute to the advancement of the telecommunications sector in Angola.

This symbolic act, Chen said, reflects a mutual commitment to strengthen the telecommunications infrastructure and promote the development of local talent and foster collaborative innovation. IN/AC/TED/AMP

