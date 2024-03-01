Egypt: El Burhan Discusses Sudan War in Cairo As 'Hemedti' Holds Tripoli Talks

Cairo / Tripoli — Sovereignty Council President Abdelfattah El Burhan arrived in Cairo, yesterday, to meet with Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi, and discuss the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the press bureau of the Sovereignty Council, El Burhan's visit included discussions with El Sisi, focusing on developments in Sudan, including "the Rapid Support rebellion" and "the state's efforts to confront it".

In a press release yesterday, Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy stated that El Burhan arrived at Cairo International Airport and was received by El Sisi in the Egyptian capital yesterday. An official reception ceremony took place at El Itihadiya Palace, the Egyptian presidential residence.

Fahmy said the meeting "focused on developments in Sudan and efforts aimed at settling the ongoing crisis there to ensure the restoration of stability, preserving the sovereignty, unity, and cohesion of the Sudanese state and its institutions".

El Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness on Sudan's security and its commitment to providing full support to achieve political, security, and economic stability in Sudan. He also emphasised Egypt's continuous role in alleviating the humanitarian effects of the conflict on the Sudanese people.

The two leaders agreed to "continue intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period, in the common interest of the two countries and their brotherly peoples".

El Burhan's visit to Cairo follows his visit to Tripoli over the past two days.

Hemedti

RSF Commander Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo also travelled abroad, and arrived in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, yesterday and held discussions with Abdelhamid Dbeibeh, interim prime minister of the Government of National Unity in Libya.

Hemedti said on his X account that he "provided Dbeibeh with an explanation of the reasons that led to the outbreak of the war and the parties seeking to expand and continue it," as well as the RSF's "vision to stop the war, achieve peace and stability, relieve the suffering of our people, and rebuild Sudan on new and just foundations."

The meeting addressed developments in the humanitarian situation and the difficult conditions that Sudanese are facing, including deprivation of humanitarian aid, "which has led to famine in some areas".

Hemedti thanked Dbeibeh for his "understanding of the Sudanese crisis", and expressed gratitude to the people and government of Libya "for hosting their Sudanese brothers during the crisis in their country".