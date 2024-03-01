Kenya: Nairobi County Sets Aside Sh800mn for City Stadium - Gov Sakaja

Nairobi — Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has said they have set aside Sh800mn to facilitate the renovation of the City Stadium, now to be called the Joe Kadenge Stadium.

The stadium has been in dilapidated state for many years, and promises have been made, since former Governor Evans Kidero's tenure, of its facelift, but none fulfilled.

The stadium, nicknamed Tok Komwanda by Gor Mahia faithful who adopted it as their home ground, has not hosted any top flight matches for the last eight years.

Speaking on Friday during the ground breaking of the Talanta City Stadium in Jamhuri, Sakaja has asked for the national government, through the sports fund to boost their kitty to help them do a commendable job.

"We have a budget of Sh800mn for the renovation of City Stadium and I have spoken to the Sports Fund boss to see if they can boost that possibly with another Sh800mn for us to make something great," Sakaja said.

He has also disclosed that the County will construct a stadium of football legend Joe Kadenge, who the stadium is now named after.

"Just like there is a statue of Thierry Henry outside the Emirates Stadium, we will have the statue of Joe Kadenge outside this stadium," said Sakaja.

President William Ruto has meanwhile asked the Ministry of Sports and the County Government to align on the rehabilitation of the stadium and work together.

"The Ministry of Sports should work in collaboration with the County so that we can agree on how we can help. We are going to work with the County in the facilities that they have mentioned and I want to ask Ababu (CS) to have consultations with the governor so that we can see what resources can be availed to help," the President said.

Meanwhile, the County Chief has also disclosed that the newly constructed Dandora Stadium will be officially opened in April, during the national finals of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament.