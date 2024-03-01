Kenya Signs Agreement With Haiti On Deployment of 1,000 Police Officers

Nairobi — Kenya has formalised the planned deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti by signing an agreement.

The agreement was signed in Nairobi on Friday afternoon by security ministers from the two countries in the presence of President William Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The agreement was signed despite a court order that described the planned deployment as unconstitutional because the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) can be sent on such missions outside the country.

But President Ruto has said the deployment will proceed.

Developing story ....

