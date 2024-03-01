Kenya Signs Agreement With Haiti On Deployment of 1,000 Police Officers

1 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Kenya has formalised the planned deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti by signing an agreement.

The agreement was signed in Nairobi on Friday afternoon by security ministers from the two countries in the presence of President William Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The agreement was signed despite a court order that described the planned deployment as unconstitutional because the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) can be sent on such missions outside the country.

But President Ruto has said the deployment will proceed.

Developing story ....

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the News Editor at Capital FM. He commands over a decade of experience in news gathering having worked in both print and electronic media. He holds a bachelor's degree in Information Sciences (Moi University) and Master of Arts in Communication Studies-Development Communication (University of Nairobi).

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.