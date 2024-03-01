Angola: Road Traffic Luanda/Dondo May Resume in 20 Days

29 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dondo — Road traffic on the Luanda/Dondo route, on 321 National Road may resume within 15/20 days, according to the municipal administrator of Cambambe, Adão Malungo, who informed that the replacement of the bridge over the Mucoso river started Wednesday.

He explained that the work began with the concentration of equipment and the cleaning of the perimeter of the logistics center supporting the work.

Part of the project is correcting the course of the river, through the concentration of stones around the infrastructure, among other engineering works, according to the director.

For this challenge, he highlighted, machines were requested at provincial level and in other parts of the country, for immediate intervention, taking into account the rainy season and the route importance.

He stated that from a technical point of view the bridge is intact, with soil erosion being the major concern.

Traffic on the bridge, 60 meters long and 12 meters wide, has been closed since last Monday.

Therefore, road traffic on the Luanda/Dondo road and vice versa is being carried out on the Maria Teresa/Caxilo/Ndalatando/Alto Dondo section, passing through Morro do Binda.

Motorists leaving the south of the country, heading to the country's capital (Luanda) and vice-versa are using the route Alto-Dondo/Morro do Binda/Ndalatando/Camilo/Maria Teresa.

