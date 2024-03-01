Zimbabwe: Security Heightened At Airports Following Alleged Bomb Threat

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Presidential spokesperson George Charamba says security has been heightened following reports of a bomb scare targeting the country's airports.

In a statement, Charamba said Airport authorities received information to the effect that there was credible bomb or firearm threat targeting the country's airports.

"This morning Zimbabwe Airport Authorities were made aware of an e-mail sent through FASTJET AIRLINE by one JOHN DOE claiming "credible bomb/firearm threat" targeting Zimbabwean airports. As a precaution, the country's security systems are now on heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility is also being investigated.

"While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance. The Nation is urged to remain calm while investigations are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of Government once investigations are concluded.

"His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this morning was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort City of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are already underway," said Charamba

Following the scare, President Mnangagwa who was supposed to officiate at the Southern Africa International Renewable Energy conference in Victoria Falls had to suspend his flight

Flights intending to land at the Victoria Falls International Airport were reported to have been diverted to Livingstone in Zambia.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga later presided over the event.