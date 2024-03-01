Uganda: Mpuuga Admitted Corruption, Abuse of Office - Nup

The party has asked Mpuuga to step down from his position as a Backbench Commissioner with immediate effect.

KAMPALA | The National Unity Platform (NUP) has revealed that former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga admitted to engaging in corruption and abuse of office during his tenure.

Mpuuga, who was succeeded by Joel Ssenyonyi last year amid internal discord within the largest opposition party in Parliament, acknowledged his wrongdoing in light of recent allegations.

"On Wednesday, February 28, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi convened an urgent meeting comprising senior leaders of party, including all deputy presidents and some of our senior legislators," NUP said in a statement.

"At the meeting, Mpuuga admitted that he indeed took part in this wrongdoing and apologised for the same."

This revelation comes amidst an ongoing online protest, led by concerned citizens using the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition, aimed at exposing pervasive corruption and mismanagement within Uganda's Parliament and other governmental bodies.

Nile Post on Thursday published a detailed report on Mpuuga's corruption, with anti-corruption campaigns expressing dismay at his contact even as they admitted Parliament was all about money.

Mpuuga did not respond when contacted for the story but Godwin Toko, a lawyer and social justice campaigner, said from the look of it, "it's simply a case of leaders betraying their electorate that is all too common in this country."

Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda executive director Marion Agaba said Parliament hadbecome a "bottomless pit" for taxpayers and "no one is there to serve the citizens' interests".

The expose on Mpuuga highlights that the protest not only targets leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) but also sheds light on allegations of misconduct within the opposition ranks.

Specifically, Mpuuga and three other Parliamentary Commissioners have been accused of irregularly awarding themselves significant sums of taxpayer money under the guise of "Service Awards."

NUP part went to pains to state the figure in black and white for the taxpayers to see, indicating Mpuuga had negotiated and received Shs500 million.

After Mpuuga admitted to his involvement in the wrongdoing and apologised, NUP said he was strongly advised to immediately step down from his position as Parliamentary Commissioner.

"The party emphasises its core values, which include discipline, reliability, inclusiveness, integrity, patriotism, and service," NUP said.

"It underscores its commitment to upholding these values and combating corruption in all its forms. Party leaders are encouraged to engage in self-reflection and reaffirm their dedication to the integrity oath they swore at the beginning of their term."