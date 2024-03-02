Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets French Counterpart in Paris

Paris/France — - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani met Thursday afternoon in Paris with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, on the sidelines of a working visit he is making to France from February 28 to March 2, at the invitation of his French counterpart.

The Prime Minister recalled the longstanding relations between Tunisia and France and their links in many fields, stressing that Tunisia is working to develop and diversify them, especially in light of the circumstances and pressures the world is facing.

Hachani said that no side can undermine these solid relations that unite the two countries because "their foundations are solid and will not change. We continue to work on developing them on both sides," he stressed.

For his part, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that this visit was an opportunity to highlight the strength of Franco-Tunisian bilateral relations, stressing the need to develop them further in order to face all geopolitical, economic, cultural and social challenges, as well as those related to migration, in the interest of both sides.

In this regard, Gabriel Attal pointed out that the unique relationship between the two countries goes beyond people, adding that Tunisia is a strategic partner with which it is necessary to multiply, diversify and work with on an equal footing to reach advanced levels in various areas of common interest.

The French Prime Minister alluded to the important economic relations between the two sides, recalling the establishment of many French companies and institutions in Tunisia, as well as Tunisia's support for French agriculture, particularly in the grain sector.

He stressed the need to intensify visits and exchanges of experience in areas of mutual interest and to encourage businessmen from both sides to invest and work for development, especially in the light of the current conditions and challenges.